Sheriff confirms death at Wilson County Jail after man's bizarre arrest at Walmart

WILSON COUNTY, Texas - A man arrested by Floresville police died at the Wilson County Jail on Monday, Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackitt confirmed Tuesday.

The man, whose name has not been publicly released, was apprehended by Floresville police after someone called 911 to report that the man was attempting to enter a ladies dressing room at a Walmart, Tackitt said.



When police arrived, the man was lying next to a checkout counter and screaming, Tackitt said. Police struggled to take the man into custody.

Tackitt said the man was supposed to be taken to a hospital for a medical evaluation but died before he could be taken.

According to Tackitt, an autopsy was performed on the man and his cause of death was determined to be excited delirium, which, according to an study published in the Western Journal of Emergency Medicine, is typically associated with the use of drugs.

KSAT reached out to the Floresville police department for comment but has not heard back.

