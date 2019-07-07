SAPD: 2 injured when security guard drops gun, gun goes off

SAN ANTONIO - Two women were injured Sunday after a security guard dropped his firearm while trying to put grocery carts back, police said.

Authorities were called to the Culebra Meat Market in the 6000 block of Old Pearsall Road just before 4 p.m. after the gun went off.

"As (the security guard) was pushing the carts, his belt came open, gun fell to the ground and a shot went off, hit the ground. What we're thinking now is (the bullet) ricocheted and hit two women that were shopping," said San Antonio police Sgt. Ralph Salazar.

Police are trying to confirm whether the two women were actually shot. It's believed they were hit in their backs by shrapnel.

Both women are expected to be OK.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.