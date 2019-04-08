South Texas Merchant Association makes big donation to fund pavilion for HS students

SAN ANTONIO - Students at Johnson High School received a big surprise on Monday.

The school had been trying to raise money to build a pavilion for students to stand under while they wait for buses in sometimes very hot temperatures.

The school had raised some of its $20,000 goal. When members of the South Texas Merchant Association found out about the students' goal, they stepped in and paid the remaining $7,200 balance.

The group presented a check to the students Monday morning. The funding will allow construction to begin on the pavilion.

Association members said a pillar of their organization is giving back to the community. All of the group's members are Muslim business owners. They said inclusion and outreach are especially important when trying to break stereotypes and prejudice against Muslims.

