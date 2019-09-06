Ford pickup trucks among most commonly stolen vehicles in San Antonio, experts say

SAN ANTONIO - If you own certain models of Ford, Dodge or Chevrolet pickup trucks, you may not know that you're at higher risk for having your vehicle stolen in San Antonio.

Auto crimes investigators with the San Antonio Police Department and the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said Dodge Ram 1500s, Ford F-150s, Ford F-250s, Ford F-350s, and Chevy Silverados are the top five most-stolen vehicles in the city.

KSAT.com on Thursday shared surveillance video that showed a Ford F-250 being stolen in broad daylight outside of the owner's home. In the video, you can hear a woman tell a man, "Somebody just stole your truck!" as the tan pickup pulled away.

Anti-theft experts said pickup trucks like Ford F-250s are often targeted because some models don't require keys with a programmed chip to start them.

"It is actually simple to go in there, bust the lock, start the truck and you're gone," said Merrill Byrd, an alarm installer with Alamo Stereo and Upholstery.

Fortunately for the owner of the stolen F-250, the vehicle was found about three hours later at a gas station in Moore, Texas. While police try to track down the thief, they're offering ways to deter theft. You can have them etch the VIN number on all the windows.

"It's a lot harder to part out these vehicles with the VIN number etched in several locations," said detective Sandra McCormick, of the Regional Auto Crimes Team.

Nowadays, anti-theft experts said that the best line of defense is an alarm system with a GPS device that works with a smart phone. KSAT found one made by Viper that will cost about $250 and about $100 for a 36-month subscription.

The owners of the stolen Ford F-250 said they spent about $500 making repairs after it was found. They're hoping police find it a lot less taxing to find the culprit.

If you have any information about any auto theft case, you're asked to call the Regional Auto Crimes Team at 210-207-7345.

