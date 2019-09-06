SAPD: Man shot teen at party, caught on camera deleting footage

SAN ANTONIO - A week after police arrested a woman for deleting footage of a shooting outside her home, her brother was taken into custody in connection with the incident.

On Thursday, police arrested Michael Ray Castro. He's charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence.

On June 14, police were called to the 3600 block of W. Poplar Street for a crash, but discovered a 17-year-old boy shot in the chest.

Police determined Castro and his sister, Melanie Lopez, threw a party and charged underage people an entrance fee. The two provided the teens with alcoholic beverages for purchase.

When investigators asked for the video from the home's surveillance cameras, they found that the recording during the time of the shooting had been deleted.

Investigators were able to recover the deleted video which showed Castro shooting the teen, police said.

Police said they found another surveillance video that showed Lopez and Castro deleting the footage.

