Students reminded to play it safe while walking to school

SAN ANTONIO - Walking to school can be healthy and convenient for kids, but it has its dangers.

Every day in the United States, more than 40 children are hit and killed or injured by cars.

In recognition of International Walk to School Day, representatives from Safe Kids San Antonio were out Wednesday making sure kids were being safe on their walk to school.

The representatives were cheering kids on at crosswalks and gently reminded them to look both ways before crossing a street and to make eye contact with drivers.

The students received some fun reflectors and blinky lights from Safe Kids to remind them to be visible.

"Kids are walking to school. It gets darker earlier in the evening, so just being mindful and putting all of your distractions away, putting phones away, making sure you're looking for those kiddos that may not be looking as they're crossing the street," said Mandy Fultz, Safe Kids project coordinator at University Health System.

Safe Kids also want to remind adults that they also need to be safe while walking, including removing earbuds and putting their phones away.

