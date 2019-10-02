First grader's hilarious school photo goes viral

NAMPA, Idaho - Silas is a first grader from Idaho who is stealing hearts across social media.

Maggie O'Mara, a journalist with KTVB, happened upon Silas' school photo on Instagram and shared it, saying in part, "it absolutely made my day."

Silas was told to smile big for his school photo, according to O'Mara, and the end result is pretty impressive.

Silas' mom told KTVB he wouldn't be going in for a retake since he is happy with his photo and she is too.

Who can blame her? Cheers, Silas! Have a great school year buddy!

