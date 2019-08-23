5-year-old's hilarious after-school picture is going viral

GLASGOW, Scotland - Hilarious photos of 5-year-old Lucie's first day at school have gone viral.

She starts the day looking prim and proper in her school uniform and arrived at home looking a little worse for wear.

The side-by-side photos are pretty telling but Lucie's mom, Jillian Falconer, told Barrhead News that when she asked her daughter what she did at school that day, Lucie replied, "Oh nothing, I just played with my friends."

These San Antonio-area schools received F's in TEA accountability ratings

"You won't believe the state she's in," Falconer told her husband via text.

Falconer told the Daily Mail that Lucie went to bed earlier than usual that night as she was "quite tired."

'BeeJay' the 26-pound-cat is up for adoption

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.