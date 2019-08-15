What grade did your school get from Texas Education Agency?

SAN ANTONIO - The Texas Education Agency just released school report cards for 2019.

Each school, or school district, can be found using the search function on TXschools.gov.

Schools are ranked on an A through F system that focuses on measuring student achievement, school progress and closing the gaps.

Elementary and middle schools were rated in student achievement based 100% on STAAR test scores, while high school, K-12 school and school districts were rated on student achievement based on STAAR test scores, college, career and military readiness and graduation rates.

While you can search for a school individually, here's how the San Antonio-area districts fared:

Alamo Heights ISD - A

Basis Texas - A

Bexar County Academy - D

Boerne ISD - A

Brooks Academies of Texas - C

Compass Rose Academy - B

East Central ISD - C

Edgweood ISD - C

Eleanor Kolitz Hebrew Language Academy - A

Fort Sam Houston ISD - A

George Gervin Academy - A

Great Hearts Texas - B

Harlandale ISD - B

Harmony Science Academy (San Antonio) - A

Henry Ford Academy Alameda School - B

Hertiage Academy - B

Inspire Academies - C

Jubilee Academies - C

Judson ISD - B

Lackland ISD - A

Lighthouse Charter School - C

New Frontiers Public Schools Inc - B

North East ISD - B

Northside ISD - B

Por Vida Academy - D

Positive Solutions Charter School - D

Randolph Field ISD - A

San Antonio ISD - B

School of Excellence in Education - B

School of Science and Technology - B

School of Science and Technology D - A

Somerset ISD - B

South San Antonio ISD - C

Southside ISD - C

Southwest ISD - B

Southwest Preparatory School - D

Below are statements KSAT has received from local school districts in regards to the ratings:

Boerne ISD

“The ratings do not measure the pride on our students’ faces when they overcome an obstacle in the classroom. Or the enjoyment when they perform in fine arts, the dedication of student athletes or the wonder when they visit a museum. Our district and its student are more than an ‘A’. We have wonderful student and a fantastic staff. I want to thank them for all their hard word. Boerne ISD is great because they are great!” - Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Thomas Price

