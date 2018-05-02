Suspected burglar arrested after locking himself out of getaway car

SAN ANTONIO - A Converse man is facing charges in what sounds like a text book case of how not to get away with a burglary.

Martell Head, 31, was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Bexar County jail.

San Antonio police believe he broke into an apartment near Loop 1604 and Rogers Ranch Road back in February, then locked himself out of his getaway car.

An arrest warrant affidavit says a worker at the apartment complex noticed Head standing near a car on Feb. 5.

It said when he found out Head had locked himself out of the vehicle, he offered to call a locksmith.

However, Head had to give the worker his contact information for that transaction.

Before the locksmith arrived, though, Head smashed got into his car by smashing a window, then drove off, the affidavit said.

At some point later, a resident of the apartment complex reported a burglary.

San Antonio police said a neighbor reported seeing a man who matched Head’s description, carrying a TV from the patio areas of that apartment.

The affidavit said investigators used the cell phone number Head had given the apartment worker to call him.

It said they spoke with Head and he agreed to return the stolen items and drop them off at a specified location.

Police obtained a warrant for his arrest last week.

