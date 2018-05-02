18-year-old arrested, accused of trafficking minors for sex, police say

SAN ANTONIO - The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force has arrested an 18-year-old woman in connection to a sex trafficking case.

According to the SAPD Facebook page, Brianna Starkes was identified by minors who had been trafficked within San Antonio for the purposes of prostitution.

Police said Starkes assisted two men in promoting, recruiting, and enticing the victims into working as prostitutes. The Special Victim’s Unit led the investigation and obtained a warrant for her arrest.

RELATED: 19-year-old man charged in murder of nephew

RELATED: Police arrest man accused of shooting, killing 24-year-old during drug deal

Starkes was taken into custody without incident overnight, police said.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.