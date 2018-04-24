Suspicious package found at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses on West Side

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Fire Department and San Antonio Police Department's bomb squad are investigating a suspicious package found outside a religious facility on the West Side Monday night.

Authorities have blocked off roads surrounding the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in the 3300 block of Weir Avenue.

At least 10 fire department units have been at the Kingdom Hall since 7:44 p.m.

We have a crew at the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

