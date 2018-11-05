New counseling center helping community year after church shooting

Floresville, Texas - Right after the tragedy in Sutherland Springs, Wilson County's lack of mental health services for the community became a forefront issue.

The Children's Bereavement Center of South Texas, in partnership with University of Texas San Antonio, set out to establish a facility for the area.

Early this summer, Paloma Place opened its doors to the community, and the best part is that anyone seeking any kind of counseling got it for free.

"There's no catch, it's not based on income," licensed professional counselor supervisor Ashley Jesse said.

Services provided are for those age 3 and older dealing with a variety of issues, including anxiety, depression and trauma.

Since opening, Paloma Place has seen a full workload of patients coming in to get counseling.

"I think there was a need before the tragedy at Sutherland Springs," Jesse said. "I think that incident highlighted the need for mental health services in this area."

Click here for more information about Paloma Place.

Continuing coverage on KSAT.com

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.