Teen accused of murder makes appearance in juvenile court

SAN ANTONIO - A Madison High School junior who's accused of stabbing two other teens, killing one, was ordered to remain in juvenile custody following a brief detention hearing on Monday.

The teen is accused of stabbing Kaitlyn Castelleja, 18, to death early Friday morning in the driveway of the home of the 16-year-old girl now facing murder charges.

The suspect claimed that the victim and another 18-year-old girl came to her home and confronted her over a series of ongoing social media exchanges that included threats.

The teen’s attorney questioned the murder charge during Monday’s detention hearing before 436th District Judge Lisa Jarrett.

“I think that it was maybe a rush to judgment in arresting her for this offense,” defense attorney Libby Weiderman said. “There’s definitely some self-defense issues.”

Weiderman asked that her client be released to her parents and remain under house arrest for her own safety.

“Threats are being made against her on social media that they know people in detention,” Weiderman said.

Prosecutors asked Jarrett to follow the recommendation of probation officers, who testified that the teen “could be a threat to herself and to others.”

Jarrett ordered that the teen remain in custody until her next detention hearing, which she set for March 18.

