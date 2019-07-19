Rapper accused of murder in San Antonio found guilty in another Texas slaying

Tarrant County, Texas - Texas rapper Tay-K 47 will spend between five and 99 years in prison after he was found guilty of murder and robbery by a Tarrant County jury Friday, according to local media.

Taymor McIntyre, was convicted for his role in a July 2016 home invasion in Mansfield, according to NBC DFW. Ethan Walker, 21, was fatally shot during the robbery.

The jury opted not to convict McIntyre of capital murder, which carries a mandatory 40-year sentence, according to the report.

McIntyre's defense attorneys argued that McIntyre only particpated in the robbery and was unarmed, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. The jury deliberated about four hours over two days before finding him guilty.

After McIntyre was charged with murder in Tarrant County and released on house arrest, the rapper cut off his ankle monitor and fled to San Antonio.

In April 2017, San Antonio police say McIntyre robbed and killed Mark Anthony Saldivar, a 23-year-old photographer.

Tay-K 47 became the subject of a national manhunt after the fatal shooting in San Antonio. While on the lam, he released a song called "The Race" where he posed in front of his own wanted poster.

The rapper was eventually captured in New Jersey on July 2017.

The jury is still deliberating McIntyre's prison sentence, according to the reports.

