Texas rapper Tay-K 47 named as triggerman in SA murder, wrongful death suit says

SAN ANTONIO - The mother of a San Antonio photographer has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Texas rapper Tay-K 47 in connection to a shooting that happened in April 2017 outside a North Side restaurant.

The Arlington-based rapper, whose real name is Taymor Travon McIntyre, is accused of fatally shooting Mark Anthony Saldivar after robbing him of his camera equipment.

According to online records, Lucia "Lucy" Saldavir filed the suit against McIntyre Thursday in the 131st Judicial District Court.

The eight-page suit comes more than a year after Saldivar, 23, was found dead in a Chick-fil-A parking lot on April 23, 2017.

At the time of Saldivar’s murder, McIntyre was 16 years old. KSAT previously reported that law enforcement officials could not release any details related to the shooting since McIntyre is listed as a juvenile in the Bexar County system.

According to the suit, Saldivar was in a vehicle with McIntyre and two other people. Saldivar was robbed of his "expensive camera equipment," according to the suit, and was forced out of the vehicle.

The suit states that Saldivar then "jumped onto the hood" to stop the trio before the vehicle pulled into the Chick-fil-A parking lot, located at the intersection of Loop 410 and North McCullough Avenue on the city’s north side.

That’s when McIntyre is accused of pulling out a handgun to shoot and kill Saldivar near the restaurant’s drive-thru lane.

Saldivar’s mother said McIntyre "intentionally and knowingly and recklessly committed criminal homicide or murder by shooting and killing” her son after he “resisted the attempts against him by (McIntyre) to rob him of his camera equipment."

After the slaying, McIntyre fled the scene, leaving Saldivar to "die in the street" before abandoning the vehicle at a restaurant in the 7200 block of San Pedro Avenue, according to the suit.

The suit further states that McIntyre fled San Antonio and remained at-large for months until he was later arrested in New Jersey.

Prior to his arrest in July 2017, McIntyre posed with his own wanted poster in his music video for "The Race." The video has since been viewed more than 136 million times on YouTube.

According to online records, McIntyre is being held in the Tarrant County Jail on a 2016 capital murder charge in Mansfield, Texas, and an aggravated robbery charge in Arlington.

A capital murder warrant was issued for McIntyre’s arrest following a robbery and shooting involving five people that left a man dead on July 27, 2016, outside Fort Worth.

The attorney representing Saldivar’s mother did not immediately respond to KSAT.com’s request for comment.

