Texas resident wins $227 million Mega Millions lottery jackpot

CEDAR PARK, Texas - A resident of Leander, Texas, is the lucky winner of the largest lottery prize ever paid out to a single Texas Lottery player, according to a news release.

The winner, who has elected to remain anonymous, won the $227 million jackpot prize for the Sept. 24 Mega Millions drawing.

The winner will receive $157,091,592, which is the value of the cash option chosen at the time the ticket was purchased.

The winning lottery ticket was a quick pick ticket and purchased at Lakeline Express Mart at 2004 N. Lakeline Blvd. in Cedar Park.

The claimant becomes the 13th Mega Millions jackpot winner in Texas and the first since October 2016, when another winner claimed a $49 million prize, according to a news release.

Drawings for Mega Millions are Tuesdays and Fridays.

