Texas senior throws pizza party for homeless instead of graduation celebration

HOUSTON - A Texas teen is being recognized after she turned her high school graduation celebration into something benevolent for the underserved.

Rather than celebrate herself, Leanne Carrasco threw a pizza party for homeless women and children at the Star of Hope Center in Houston, ABC 13 reported. In addition to pizza, attendees received personal hygiene bags.

In total, Carrasco gave away 400 personal hygiene bags and shared 90 pizzas with 200 residents at the facility, KPRC 2 reported.

Carrasco, who will attend nursing school in Iowa, said she wanted the women and children to know someone cared.

"You don't see this all the time and it's very fulfilling to know that I'm able to help others instead of just helping myself," Carrasco told ABC 13. "It feels so amazing."

