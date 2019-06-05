Texas woman pulls gun on man because she wanted to be next at karaoke, police say

AUSTIN, Texas - Doris Vallejo-Godoy, 41, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following an incident at a karaoke bar in Austin early Sunday morning.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Vallejo-Godoy got into an altercation with a man over who would be next to sing karaoke at La Catedral del Marisco.

She told police the man called her names and that she pulled out a gun but didn't point it at the man, the Austin Statesman reported.

The man told police Vallejo-Godoy struck him in the face and pointed the gun at him.

According to the Statesman, a waitress tried to intervene and Vallejo-Godoy pointed the gun at the waitress and threatened to shoot her.

Vallejo-Godoy is also being charged with unlawful carrying of a concealed weapon since she doesn't have a license to carry a concealed handgun.

Vallejo-Godoy was taken to the Travis County Correctional Complex following the incident.

Her bail is set at $60,000.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.