Texas

Meet the advocates lobbying Texas lawmakers for more money and support this session

Texas Tribune

By Alana Rocha, Justin Dehn, Richard Loria, Todd Wiseman And Woojae Julia Song

(Richard Loria / The Texas Tribune, Richard Loria / The Texas Tribune)

Every legislative session, people comb the halls of the Texas Capitol hoping to convince enough lawmakers that their cause deserves a sliver of the budget not yet spoken for. Advocates like Susie Angel and Allison Franklin put faces on the thousands of bills under consideration.

They'll tell you the hours are long but worth it, knowing their brief visits to legislators' offices raised awareness about disability rights or human trafficking.

Watch as the pair navigates the legislative process in the latest episode of our mini-documentary series, "Under the Dome."

Edgar Walters contributed to this report.

