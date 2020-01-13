Gov. Greg Abbott presents Medal of Courage to man who shot church gunman

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott presented the Governor’s Medal of Courage to Jack Wilson Monday morning.

Wilson is the West Freeway Church of Christ volunteer security team member who shot and killed a gunman who opened fire during church services on Dec. 29.

Two members of the congregation, Richard White and Anton “Tony” Wallace, were killed.

The shooter, identified as Keith Thomas Kinnunen,43, had an extensive criminal record.

Wilson, a 71-year-old firearms instructor, shot Kinnunen once in the head seconds after the shooting started.

Texas officials hailed the state’s gun laws, including a measure enacted in 2019 that affirmed the right of licensed handgun holders to carry a weapon inside places of worship unless a facility bans them.