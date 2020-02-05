The U.S. Government will pay you up to $1,000 to adopt a horse, burro during Kerrville event

A large horse and burro adoption event is headed to Kerrville amid rodeo season.

The Bureau of Land Management will place 75 wild horses and burros up for adoption on Feb. 21-22 and will pay up to $1,000 per animal, the government agency wrote in a news release.

The incentive will be offered for every animal at the adoption event in an effort to “to find every horse and burro a good home,” the release states.

Adoptions will take place from noon-6 p.m. on Feb. 21 and from 8 a.m.-noon on Feb. 22 at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, located at 3785 Texas Highway 27. The center will open at 10 a.m. on Feb. 21.

Those interested in adopting must be at least 18 years old, have no history of animal abuse and have a minimum of 400 square feet of corral space at their property. Certain corral, fence and trailer requirements are detailed online.

Applications will be approved on-site.

Horses and burros range in age from yearling to adult. They all “once roamed free on public lands in the West,” the BLM states.

“The BLM periodically removes excess animals from the range in order to maintain healthy herds and to protect other rangeland resources,” according to the release. “The adoption and sale program is essential for achieving these important management goals.”

More than 235,000 wild animals have been removed by the BLM and placed in homes since 1973.