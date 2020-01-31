Start making plans to attend one of the many events happening in San Antonio in February

SAN ANTONIO – It’s the start of a new month that features many events including 18 days of the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.

Here’s a list of all the big festivals, concerts and family-friendly events occurring in February.

Feb. 1

Western Heritage Parade & Cattle Drive - This event is free and the parade route runs through the streets of downtown. The parade starts at 11 a.m.

Asian Festival - The UTSA Institute of Texan Cultures celebrates the lunar new year and the many rich cultures of Asia. This runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Adult tickets in advance are $12 and $15 at the gate. Children 6-12 are $5 and children 5 and under are free.

Jo Koy - The popular comedian brings his “Just Kidding” tour to the Majestic Theatre with two shows. The first is at 7 p.m. and the second at 9:30 p.m. There is still a small amount of tickets left.

Craig Robison - Famously from “The Office” Robinson is stopping by the Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club for two shows on Saturday. The first is at 7 p.m. and the second is at 9:30 p.m. Tickets are still available for both shows.

Feb. 6

San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo - Get ready for a couple of weeks of fun at the AT&T Center. There is plenty of activities and live entertainment for the whole family.

Feb. 8

Barbie Truck Totally Throwback Tour - Barbie is hitting the road to celebrate 60 years. The Barbie truck will be parked at the Shops at La Cantera from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Limited edition retro-inspired Barbie merchandise will be available.

Feb. 9

Sarah McLachlan - The singer/songwriter will be at the Majestic Theatre. The show starts at 8 p.m. and tickets are still available.

Feb. 10

Foreigner - The legendary band is bringing “The Hits” tour to the Majestic Theatre. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are still available.

Feb. 13

Galentine’s Day at Dorćol - Get your girls together for this fun event. There will be speciality cocktails and much more to enjoy.

Feb. 14

Valentine’s Super Love Jam - Take in this super concert at the Alamodome. There are nine musical acts set to perform including Franki J and Sunny Ozuna. Tickets are still available.

Back to the Future in Concert - The San Antonio Symphony will be playing along live with the movie at the Majestic Theatre. Tickets are still available.

Feb. 15

Ultimate 80′s Party - This fun party will take place at the Aztec Theatre and features the ultimate 80′s pop star Tiffany. Tickets are still available.

21st Annual United San Antonio Pow Wow - This two-day free event at Mission County Park celebrates Native American traditions.

Baby Day - This is a statewide celebration of the first three years of life. There are plenty of fun activities all day starting at 9 a.m. and it all takes place at San Antonio Public Library. It’s free to attend, but you must register online.

Feb. 16

Ben Folds with the San Antonio Symphony - The multiplatinum singer/songwriter will the symphony for a one-night performance. This will take place at the Majestic Theatre and tickets are still available.

Feb. 21

HA Comedy Festival - This three-day festival will allow you to enjoy the funniest LatinX comics from across the country. There are 20 plus shows taking place across the city.

Feb. 22

Mardi Gras Festival & Parade - Get your beads and head to the River Walk for this event. There will be live music and entertainment at the Arneson River Theatre and a parade from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. It is free to attend.

Love & Happiness Show - Keith Sweat and Ginuwine headline this show at the Alamodome. Tickets are still available.

Feb. 23

Sunday JazzFest - Free live jazz performances at the Arneson River Theatre. This event starts at 1 p.m.

Feb. 25

Magnolia’s 2nd Annual Pancake Eating Competition - This event returns to raise money for the local Multiple Scoliosis chapter. Check out Magnolia Pancake Haus website for more details on how to participate.

Feb. 27

Los Lobos & Ozomatli - The two legendary groups will perform at the Aztec Theatre. Doors open at 7 p.m. and tickets are still available.

Feb. 28

2020 Spring Home & Garden Show - This three-day event takes place at the Alamodome. Tickets are still available.

Feb. 29

Pop Con - This is the celebration of popular culture and includes artists, authors, Anime and so much more. It takes place at the San Antonio Public Library.