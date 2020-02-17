Biggest bounce house in the world coming to Texas

TEXAS – The biggest bounce house in the world is heading back to Texas this April.

According to Guinness World Records, Big Bounce America was listed as the largest inflatable bouncy castle in May 2018 at 11,433 square feet. And now it’s even bigger.

The Big Bounce America has been supersized to 13,000 square feet of fun with a 20-foot-tall rabbit you can climb, a giant slide, ball-pit and over-sized couches, according to the company’s website.

Big Bounce House America will be in Dallas March 21 and 22 as well as April 3-5 before heading to Austin April 11, 12, 17, 18, 19, 24, 25 and 26.

Dates for San Antonio and Houston are in the works but have yet to be confirmed.

Ticket prices vary for different age groups and start at $17 for toddlers.

Sessions last three hours per ticket and include a dedicated time slot and unlimited access to all the inflatables

