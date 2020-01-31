Free and cheap date night ideas in San Antonio
Doesn’t matter if you’re broke, you can still have fun in the Alamo City
SAN ANTONIO – Taking a stroll along the River Walk is one of the most common ideas for a date night that won’t cost you too much, but there’s plenty of other stuff to do with your loved one that won’t break the bank.
Here’s a list of 10 date night ideas when you are lacking some cash:
1. Free outdoor movies are scheduled at several places across town, including the Tobin Center’s Will’s Plaza every second Friday of the month.
2. Visit a local museum on a free day. The McNay Art Museum is free every Thursday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m, the San Antonio Museum of Art is free on Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m, the Witte Museum is free Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., and the UTSA Institute of Texan Cultures is free on the second Sunday of the month.
3. Visit the Spanish Missions, which are a World Heritage Site. It is free to tour the sites, and if you want, you can rent a bicycle and tour the Mission Reach trail.
4. Watch the sunset and see the skyline at the Hays Street Bridge, and after, grab a beer at Alamo Beer Company.
5. Go two-stepping at Gruene Hall. There are weekly free shows at the legendary dance hall, which is just a 45 minute drive from San Antonio.
6. Tuesday night is open mic night at Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club. There is no cover on Tuesdays!
7. Rent a bicycle and scooter and check out the many murals around downtown.
8. Visit a local flea market and look for some great deals.
9. Take in the beautiful sights at the Japanese Tea Garden. Admission is free.
10. Go on a nature hike at one of San Antonio’s parks and get a great view of the city atop of Eisenhower Park.
