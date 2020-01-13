Map: Try a craft beer at any of these breweries in San Antonio and its surrounding areas
San Antonio, New Braunfels, Seguin and Boerne is home to more than 25 craft breweries
SAN ANTONIO – Over the past couple of years, the craft brewery scene in San Antonio has grown in popularity.
Craft breweries have even been popping up in surrounding communities like New Braunfels and Boerne.
Below is map of all the locations.
