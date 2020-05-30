A weekend of protest and mourning: George Floyd's death spurs demonstrations in Texas cities

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo responded to demonstrators Friday at a rally for George Floyd at Houston City Hall. He spoke about police accountability. Pu Ying Huang for The Texas Tribune

Texans protested in Houston on Friday night, spurred by the death of a Minneapolis man who had been a longtime resident of the city's Third Ward.

George Floyd, who was black, died in Minneapolis police custody Monday after a white officer kneeled on his neck long past the point when he lost consciousness, according to court documents. That officer, Derek Chauvin, was arrested Friday and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Similar protests erupted in other Texas cities Friday, including Dallas and Fort Worth.

Gov. Greg Abbott and other Texas officials have denounced Floyd’s death and the Minneapolis police officers’ conduct.

“It should not have happened,” Abbott said. “Obviously, from everything I have seen, this is a consequence of poor police work.”

Photographer Pu Ying Huang was in Houston on Friday to document the scene, which at one point included police officers using tear gas to disperse crowds, according to the Houston Chronicle.

John Morrison, a community activist, speaks at a Black Lives Matter rally for George Floyd at Houston City Hall. May 29, 2020. Pu Ying Huang for The Texas Tribune

Protesters gathered at a rally for George Floyd in Houston. Floyd, a former Houston resident, was killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis during an attempted arrest. Pu Ying Huang for The Texas Tribune

Protesters gathered Friday at Houston City Hall in memory of George Floyd, a black man who was killed during an arrest by a white police officer in Minneapolis. Pu Ying Huang for The Texas Tribune

Alea Rolison wears a mask that reads, "I can't breathe,” at a rally for George Floyd in Houston, Texas. Pu Ying Huang for The Texas Tribune

Protestors march at a rally for George Floyd in Houston. Pu Ying Huang for The Texas Tribune

