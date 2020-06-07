National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Cristobal has made landfall on southeast Louisiana coast
NEW ORLEANS – National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Cristobal has made landfall on southeast Louisiana coast.
This will be the third named storm so far during the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.
We’ll bring more updates as they become available.
