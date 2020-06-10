UPDATE: Missing 5-year-old from Mathis found safe in Beeville, police say

MATHIS, Texas – UPDATE: Mathis police say 5-year-old Enrique Lou Hernandez was found safe in Beeville.

(Previously)

Mathis police are searching for a 5-year-old boy who officials say was abducted and is believed to be in grave or immediate danger.

Police are looking for Enrique Lou Hernandez, who weighs 80 pounds, is 3 feet 11 inches tall, has brown hair and brown eyes.

Officials say they are looking for 22-year-old Stephanie Olivarez in connection with Enrique's abduction. Olivarez is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 223 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Olivarez is believed to be driving a red 2002 Dodge Neon with Texas license plate LDR8421.

They were last seen in Mathis, Texas, on May 13, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Mathis police at 361-547-2113.