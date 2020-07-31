88ºF

Firefighters respond to massive fire at warehouse in Houston

HFD ladder caught fire due to exposure

Firefighters in Houston are working to extinguish a large blaze at a warehouse on the city’s southwest side Friday.

KSAT’s sister station KPRC is reporting that the fire is at the Salon and Spa Wholesaler on Westpark Drive at Fairhill Drive. The Houston Fire Department is asking residents in the area to shelter in place.

The Houston Fire Department tweeted that HFD Ladder 28 has caught fire from exposure to the warehouse.

Heavy smoke and flames can be seen billowing from the building.

It is unclear what caused the fire or if anyone has been injured.

