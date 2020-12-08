Here’s when you can get into the Padre Island National Seashore for free in 2021

With the intense year of 2020 coming to a close, Texans may already be planning for a bright and upbeat 2021.

Those who are thinking about vacations and planning a trip to the Padre Island National Seashore have six chances of visiting the park for free.

The national seashore this week announced entrance fee-free days for the new year, part of an initiative to “increase access, promote recreational opportunities, improve visitor facilities and conserve natural and historical treasures.”

Those days include:

Monday, Jan. 18: Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Saturday, April 17: First Day of National Park Week

Wednesday, Aug. 4: Great American Outdoors Act anniversary

Wednesday, Aug. 25: National Park Service Birthday

Saturday, Sept. 25: National Public Lands Day

Thursday, Nov. 11: Veterans Day

“South Texas has some of the best weather and most comforting stretches of coastal beach anywhere,” Eric Brunnemann, National Seashore superintendent, said in a news release. “Fee-free days are wonderful opportunities to experience our federal lands and appreciate the resources we’ve set aside for everybody’s enjoyment.”

The fee-free days do not cover boat launching, camping or other fees.

Daily admission is $10 per vehicle and $7 per motorcycle. Annual passes are $45, and 7-day passes are $25.

PINS is the longest stretch of an undeveloped barrier island in the world and is located south of Corpus Christi.

