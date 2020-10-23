Beware the blob! Thousands of moon jellyfish are washing up along the Padre Island seashore

Beware the blob! Moon jellyfish are making a comeback on Padre Island.

Padre Island National Seashore officials announced on social media Friday that these jellyfish have been “washing up by the thousands," in the area.

From a distance, they do seem to blend in with the sand and they can be hard to see. This is why officials are reminding residents to watch your step if you’re taking to the beach anytime soon.

PINS officials said it’s unclear as to why so many are washing up along shore all at once this time of year.

“The reason could be simple, such as the prevailing wind and current driving them to the island. It could also be more complex, like a broadcast spawning event that happened months ago forming a large school of jellies,” officials said on social media.

Regardless, if you see one of these jellyfish on the beach, they are mostly harmless.

However, if you do come into contact with one, their stings can still cause some minor skin irritation if handled, according to PINS officials.

These jellies can be found worldwide but are common in the Laguna Madre during the summer, PINS officials said.

