Enchanted Rock looks like a ’winter wonderland,’ but you shouldn’t visit during icy conditions, park says

SAN ANTONIO – While it looks like a winter wonderland, the staff at Enchanted Rock State Natural Area say it is “dangerous” to visit the park during icy conditions that are hitting Central and South Texas this week.

Staff said that the weather has knocked out power to the park, therefore the phone lines are down.

“While it is rather pretty & winter wonderland-ish in appearance, it is DANGEROUS to be out and about in this weather,” the staff said in a Facebook post on Thursday morning. “If you don’t absolutely need to go somewhere, please stay home.”

However, the loop trail is open for hiking, the park tweeted before 9 a.m.

For those who had a reservation and decided not to visit Thursday, they can contact the park within the next few days to reschedule.

The plunge in temperatures mixed with rain has caused ice to blanket much of the park.

Ice accumulation is possible on roads in Central and South Texas as the storm sweeps the area this week.

In Austin, the weather caused a pileup of at least 26 vehicles on State Highway 45. In North Texas, a pileup just north of downtown Fort Worth has been deemed a “mass casualty event” by officials early Thursday morning.

A winter weather advisory in Texas will plunge temperatures into next week.

In Bexar County, Thursday will be a damp and cold day. Scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms will be possible and temperatures will struggle to make it out of the 30s.

It will be even colder on Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will fall into the 20s in the mornings, and we could stay below freezing for more than 24 hours Sunday night through Monday.

