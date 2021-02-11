Wintry weather causes 26-vehicle pileup on Austin highway

The Austin-Travis County EMS said multiple units are at the scene of the crash on the eastbound lanes of the 13000 block of North State Highway 45. The call came in around 8:20 a.m., officials said in a Tweet.

SAN ANTONIO – A winter storm that is sweeping across Texas this week has caused a 26-vehicle pileup in Austin on Thursday morning.

There are no reports of any serious injuries as of 9 a.m.

UPDATE 26 vehicle pileup 13631-13817 N Sh 45 W Eb: 4 #ATCEMS ambulances & Commander assigned. Additional transports likely from this incident but none are expected be serious. Avoid the area. Watch for icing on bridges & overpasses. More information to follow. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) February 11, 2021

Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area and to watch for potential icing on bridges and overpasses.

ATCEMS said medics are also responding to “several multi-car pile-ups on highways,” including other incidents on Highway 45.

#ATCEMSMedics are experiencing several multi-car pile ups on highways. Currently Cesar Chavez/ Mopac reported to have 5 vehicles, 2 incidents at N SH 45 WB ramp to 620 WB with at least 13 vehicles, as well as other collisions around the area. #SlowDown #ArriveAlive — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) January 11, 2021

In North Texas, multiple people are reportedly trapped in a pileup crash on Interstate 35 near Fort Worth.

The accident is being called a “mass casualty” event.

A winter weather advisory in Texas will plunge temperatures into next week.

In Bexar County, Thursday will be a damp and cold day. Scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms will be possible and temperatures will struggle to make it out of the 30s.

It will be even colder on Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will fall into the 20s in the mornings, and we could stay below freezing for more than 24 hours Sunday night through Monday.

