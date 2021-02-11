34ºF

Ad

Local News

Wintry weather causes 26-vehicle pileup on Austin highway

No serious injuries reported

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: Austin, traffic
The Austin-Travis County EMS said multiple units are at the scene of the crash on the eastbound lanes of the 13000 block of North State Highway 45. The call came in around 8:20 a.m., officials said in a Tweet.
The Austin-Travis County EMS said multiple units are at the scene of the crash on the eastbound lanes of the 13000 block of North State Highway 45. The call came in around 8:20 a.m., officials said in a Tweet. (KTBC)

SAN ANTONIO – A winter storm that is sweeping across Texas this week has caused a 26-vehicle pileup in Austin on Thursday morning.

The Austin-Travis County EMS said multiple units are at the scene of the crash on the eastbound lanes of the 13000 block of North State Highway 45. The call came in around 8:20 a.m., officials said in a Tweet.

There are no reports of any serious injuries as of 9 a.m.

The Austin-Travis County EMS said multiple units are at the scene of the crash on the eastbound lanes of the 13000 block of North State Highway 45. The call came in around 8:20 a.m., officials said in a Tweet.
The Austin-Travis County EMS said multiple units are at the scene of the crash on the eastbound lanes of the 13000 block of North State Highway 45. The call came in around 8:20 a.m., officials said in a Tweet. (KTBC)

Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area and to watch for potential icing on bridges and overpasses.

ATCEMS said medics are also responding to “several multi-car pile-ups on highways,” including other incidents on Highway 45.

In North Texas, multiple people are reportedly trapped in a pileup crash on Interstate 35 near Fort Worth.

Ad

The accident is being called a “mass casualty” event.

Check back with KSAT.com for more information on the breaking news in Austin and Fort Worth.

A winter weather advisory in Texas will plunge temperatures into next week.

In Bexar County, Thursday will be a damp and cold day. Scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms will be possible and temperatures will struggle to make it out of the 30s.

It will be even colder on Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will fall into the 20s in the mornings, and we could stay below freezing for more than 24 hours Sunday night through Monday.

Read more:

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: