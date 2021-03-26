10 million COVID-19 vaccines administered in Texas, Gov. Abbott announces

A nurse prepares a dose of COVID-19 vaccination at the Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center during COVID-19 vaccinations in Eagan, Minn., on Friday, March 5, 2021. Approximately 13,400 doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered at the Minnesota Vikings practice facility to health care workers and adults 65 years of age or older over the next few days. (John Autey/Pioneer Press via AP, Pool)

AUSTIN – Ten million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to Texans across the state, with over 30% of eligible Texans having received a vaccine, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday.

“Hitting 10 million vaccines today is a major accomplishment in our state’s continued fight against COVID-19,” Abbott said in a released statement.

According to the Office of the Governor, the milestone is a result of “dedicated work by the Texas Division of Emergency Management, the Texas Department of State Health Services, the Texas National Guard, and the healthcare workers and volunteers across the state who have helped administer these vaccines.”

“I want to thank all the healthcare workers and volunteers that made this milestone possible. However, the fight is not over. Vaccines are the most effective tool to combat COVID-19 in our communities, and we will continue to expand vaccine access for those who choose to get vaccinated,” Abbott said in a released statement. “As more vaccines become available and eligibility opens to all Texans, I urge Texans who wish to get the COVID-19 vaccine to sign up to help us keep our communities safe. Here in Texas, COVID-19 vaccines will always be strongly encouraged and always voluntary.”

Texas has expanded vaccine access since doses first became available late last year. According to the Office of the Governor, Texas was the first state to administer 1 million vaccines and continues to vaccinate thousands of Texans every day.

Texas has multiple programs dedicated to COVID-19 vaccine distribution. According to the Office of the Governor, the state has also worked to prioritize access to vaccines for seniors.

Abbott announced the Save our Seniors Initiative on Feb. 25 to vaccinate homebound seniors and launched a related outreach partnership Thursday with certain health plans, retirement systems and AARP. According to the Office of the Governor, Abbott also requested an extension of community vaccination sites in Dallas and Houston this week to support vaccination efforts in underserved areas.

The Texas Department of State Health Services announced earlier this week that COVID-19 vaccinations will be open to all Texans beginning Monday, March 29. The department has also directed vaccine providers to “prioritize people 80 years old or older when scheduling appointments and accommodate anyone in that age group who presents for vaccination, whether or not they have an appointment, by immediately moving them to the front of the line,” according to the Office of the Governor.

Click here or call 211 for more information on where to find vaccine providers.

