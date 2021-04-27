Dallas schools move to rewrite disciplinary rules that hit Black students hardest

If approved by the Dallas school board as expected, the new policies would be unprecedented in Texas and among the most progressive discipline reforms in the country, education experts said. Credit: Evan L'Roy/The Texas Tribune

Aiming to upend policies that have disproportionately punished Black students, the Dallas Independent School District is moving to rewrite its school disciplinary code, ending suspensions for low-level infractions like disrupting class or using profanity.

Instead of kicking students out of school, the district plans to use digital tools that have become part of school life during the pandemic to create in-school “reset centers” where students can Zoom into classes and access mental health professionals and teletherapy.

If approved by the Dallas school board as expected, the new policies in Texas’ second-largest school district would be unprecedented in the state and among the most progressive discipline reforms in the country, education experts said.

“If it's done correctly, it could be truly historic,” said Andrew Hairston, director of the Education Justice Project at Texas Appleseed, a social and economic justice nonprofit.

The move would not only end suspensions for minor behaviors, but also change how more problematic issues like fighting and bullying are handled.

Students involved in more serious infractions such as sexual assault and felony drug possession will still be expelled as required by state law.

