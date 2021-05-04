Tickets for rapper Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival go on sale Wednesday

HOUSTON – Rapper Travis Scott is reviving his Astroworld Festival this November and tickets for the event go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Scott originally kicked off the Astroworld Festival in 2018, more than ten years after the Astroworld theme park closed its doors.

The festival went on for a successful year two in 2019 but didn’t take place in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Benjamin Rosales, who owned some of the original theme parks memorabilia, spoke with KPRC in 2018 and said he sold Scott some of the original Astroworld signs.

“This brings historic value to this show. Astroworld was one of the greatest theme parks ever, thanks to Travis Scott for putting it back out there on the map,” Rosales said at the time.

Travis has headlined the festival in past years and will likely do so this year, but the rest of the lineup has not been announced.

Post Malone, Kanye West, Pop Smoke, Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Wayne have all previously performed at Astroworld Festival.