$10K reward offered after New Orleans police officer fatally shot in robbery at Houston restaurant

New Orleans police officer Everett Briscoe, a 13-year law enforcement veteran, was killed Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in a Galleria-area restaurant. Police said two men (top right) are accused in the fatal shooting. They fled in a Nissan Altima with paper plates.

A manhunt continued Monday in the fatal shooting of an off-duty New Orleans police officer in Houston’s Galleria area over the weekend.

New Orleans Police Officer Everett Briscoe was dining in the Grotto Ristorante on Saturday evening when two armed men demanded diners hand over their belongings, police said.

Patrons cooperated with the assailants until one of the men opened fire as they left, witnesses told police.

Briscoe, a 13-year veteran of the New Orleans Police Department, was hit and killed. Another man was critically wounded by the gunfire.

The off-duty officer was later identified as NOPD Detective Everett Briscoe, a 13-year law enforcement veteran. (KPRC)

“I am extremely heartbroken about the death of my dear friend and brother Detective Everette Briscoe who was killed while off-duty in Houston, Texas,” NOPD Chief Shaun Ferguson posted on Twitter. “I am praying for the family of Det. Briscoe and for the family of the second victim in this incident.”

Our collective hearts are heavy with you, Chief Ferguson, and the men and women of @NOPDNews as you all mourn the loss of Detective Briscoe. May he rest in peace.



The second shooting victim and his family are also in our thoughts in this most difficult time.

Houston Police Superintendent Troy Finner said the suspects fled the restaurant with nothing.

Police released surveillance images of two men suspected in the slaying. They drove off in a silver-gray Nissan Altima with paper tags, police said.

UPDATE: Surveillance photos of 2 black male suspects and wanted vehicle, a silver/gray Nissan Altima with paper tags.



Please call HPD Homicide 713-308-3600 with info or give tip for reward to @CrimeStopHOU https://t.co/Xatung6LDN pic.twitter.com/jBFhsK82yC — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 22, 2021

Authorities are asking anyone with information on the shooting or gunmen to contact homicide detectives at 713-308-3600.

The Houston Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest. For more information on reporting a tip, click here.

