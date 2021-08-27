Two men arrested in fatal Houston shooting of New Orleans police officer

Frederick Jackson, 19, and Anthony Jenkins, 21, were arrested in the killing of New Orleans detective in Houston.

Houston authorities on Friday announced two arrests in the fatal shooting of off-duty New Orleans Police Det. Everett Briscoe.

Frederick Jackson, 19, and Anthony Jenkins, 21, have been charged with capital murder and attempted capital murder, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said in a news conference.

Briscoe was gunned down Saturday evening while dining outdoors at the Grotto Ristorante in the Galleria area.

The off-duty officer was later identified as NOPD Detective Everett Briscoe, a 13-year law enforcement veteran. (KPRC)

The armed assailants approached the patio and robbed patrons, who cooperated, but one of the gunmen still opened fire.

Briscoe was killed and his friend, Dyrin “DJ” Riculfy, was critically wounded. Authorities said Friday that he is still recovering at a hospital.

HPD Chief Troy Finner said Jenkins was arrested Wednesday at an apartment complex on the southwest side of Houston, and Jackson was taken into custody by SWAT officers on Thursday.

The suspect vehicle, a Nissan Altima, was seized at the site of Jenkins’ arrest.

Briscoe, a 13-year veteran of the New Orleans Police Department, leaves behind a wife and two children.

KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston, reported that he was in Houston on a trip with friends.

Texas billionaire Tillman Fertitta, Turner, Crime Stoppers of Houston and other agencies offered a reward totaling $100,000 for information leading to an arrest.

“I am proud of this community, and how this city stepped up to do the right thing by calling in to provide detailed information that led to these arrests,” Turner said.

There is a third person of interest, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said, but no further information was immediately released.

A public viewing for Briscoe will be held from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at the Mahalia Jackson Theater, the New Orleans City Council said. A funeral service is planned for Saturday at the Xavier University Convocation Center.

