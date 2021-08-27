Shooting of man who was driving with family may have been random, police say

The victim drove to the parking lot of an HEB store on S. New Braunfels to get help.

SAN ANTONIO – A shooting in a Southeast side neighborhood early Friday morning that left a driver with two gunshot wounds in his shoulder may have been random.

San Antonio police say the victim told them he did not know the man who was arrested in connection with this case, nor why he would shoot at him.

The victim, who is 31-years-old, told police he was driving along the 500 block of Monticello Court around 1:00 a.m. when bullets shattered the window of his pickup, then hit him.

Bullets shattered the driver's side window and hit the man twice in his shoulder. (KSAT 12 News)

He had his wife and one-year-old child in the truck with him at the time.

After the shooting, the man was able to drive to a nearby HEB store in the 4100 block of S. New Braunfels and call for help.

He was rushed to a hospital by ambulance.

Police began searching the area for the shooter.

A Bexar County sheriff’s deputy who happened to be in the area noticed a man running down the street and began chasing him.

The deputy finally caught up with him in the backyard of a nearby home.

Police say he had to use his Taser weapon on the man in order to take him into custody.

They later identified him as the suspect in the shooting.

Investigators plan to question the 36-year-old suspect to determine the reason for the shooting.

Officers at the scene said it did not appear the two men knew each other.

They said the shooting seemed to be random.