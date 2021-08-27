San Antonio police searching for man wanted in deadly shooting at IHOP

Alejandro Diaz, 25, was recently indicted for murder, according to SAPD.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a 25-year-old man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting.

Investigators said Alejandro Diaz is on the run after he was recently indicted for murder in a March 13 shooting at an IHOP located in the 1500 block of SW Loop 410, near Marbach Road.

The victim, Kevin Clifton, 44, was eating inside the restaurant when he got into a verbal argument with Diaz and two women, police said.

The argument escalated and Clifton was shot. He was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

The three suspects fled the scene before officers arrived. SAPD later released footage asking for the public’s help in identifying them.

Ad

The three suspects were identified within days, and SAPD said they were cooperating with the police.

Diaz’s whereabouts are now unknown, police said Friday.

Anyone with information about Diaz is asked to contact SAPD’s Homicide Department at 210-207-7635.

Read also: