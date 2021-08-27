2 men wounded in shooting during altercation at RV park, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a shooting at an RV park where two people were wounded early Friday morning.

Officers were called just after 2 a.m. to the Brauning Lake RV Resort in the 13500 block of Donop Road, not far from Interstate 37 and Southton Road, after receiving word of shots fired.

According to police, a man was inside a trailer when a truck with four men arrived making a lot of noise. That’s when, police say, the man walked out of his trailer and told the men to keep the noise down.

Police said three men from the truck approached the man and one of the men punched him in the face, knocking him to the ground. The man got up and went to his trailer and got a gun and then shot at the attacker, grazing him in the ear and wounding him in the leg.

Police said the other men responded by attacking the man with the gun, beating him and taking his weapon. The man was then shot in both the head and backside, authorities said.

Ad

Officers and emergency crews arrived and both wounded men were taken to Brooke Army Medical Center by EMS. The trailer owner is listed in critical condition. The other three men were detained for questioning, police said.

SAPD did not say what charges are expected to be filed.