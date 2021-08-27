Teenager charged with murder after allegedly setting man on fire has been arrested, officials say

Emma Presler, 19, is accused of setting a man on fire and injuring another woman, police said.

KINGWOOD, Texas – The 19-year-old who has been charged with murder after allegedly pouring flammable liquid on a man and setting him on fire has been arrested.

Officials with the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office confirmed to KSAT’s sister station KPRC that Emma Pressler was arrested Thursday.

The teenager was identified as the suspect in a murder investigation after she allegedly entered a home on the night of Aug. 6 in the 2000 block of Aspen Glade Drive in Kingwood and poured an unknown flammable liquid on 33-year-old Devin Graham.

Authorities revealed after the initial investigation that Presler intentionally lit Graham on fire after dousing him with liquid, according to KPRC.

He, along with 26-year-old Karissa Lindros, who was also in the home at the time, suffered severe burns. Both victims were Life Flighted to an area hospital where Graham succumbed to his injuries.

Presler was also charged with murder in September 2020 when she was 18 years old after police say she was the suspect in the death of 20-year-old Sierra Rhodd, according to Fox 26.

Rhodd was shot through her bedroom window, however, a judge later ruled that there was no probable cause to hold her on that charge due to lack of evidence, Fox 26 reported. Four other people have since been arrested in the case, including Presler’s boyfriend at the time.

