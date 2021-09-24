Watch Beto O’Rourke talk about a possible run for governor, voting rights and more at 2 p.m. at The Texas Tribune Festival

Beto O’Rourke’s interview is part of the 2021 Texas Tribune Festival. Having trouble viewing? Watch this video on texastribune.org.

Beto O’Rourke represented Texas’ 16th Congressional District in El Paso from 2013-19. In 2018, he lost a challenge to unseat U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz. Despite his defeat, O’Rourke set a record for most votes ever cast for a Democrat in Texas history. He later ran for president, falling short of winning the 2020 Democratic nomination.

Watch his Texas Tribune Festival interview with Kara Swisher, a contributing opinion writer at The New York Times and the editor-at-large at Recode.

The interview starts at 2 p.m. Friday.

