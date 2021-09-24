Watch Comptroller Glenn Hegar discuss the state’s economy and more at 10:30 a.m. at The Texas Tribune Festival

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar’s interview is part of the 2021 Texas Tribune Festival. Having trouble viewing? Watch this video on texastribune.org.

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar was elected to his statewide role in 2014. He serves as Texas’ treasurer, check writer, tax collector, procurement officer and revenue estimator.

Watch him talk about the state of Texas’ economy during a Texas Tribune Festival interview with Ross Ramsey, the Tribune’s executive editor.

The interview starts at 10:30 a.m. Central time Friday.

Disclosure: The Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.

