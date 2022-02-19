61º

Texas

Police: Odessa officer fatally shoots gunman at business

Associated Press

Tags: Odessa, Texas, Police, Shooting
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office JSO generic police lights (WJXT)

ODESSA, Texas – Police in Odessa say an officer fatally shot a man who had opened fire and shot at the officer at a local business.

John Michael Humphries, 45, was killed in the shooting, according to a police statement on Friday. The officer's name was not released.

The officers were responding to reports of a gunman at the business shortly after 3:30 p.m. Thursday when they encountered Humphries, according to the statement.

Humphries then left and drove around the business before going back inside and firing a shot, then shot at an officer approaching the business who returned fire, killing Humphries.

The officer is now on paid leave pending an investigation into the shooting by Texas Rangers.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.