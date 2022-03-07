Texas man fatally stabbed in front of girlfriend and her daughter, police say

Man stabbed to death in front of his girlfriend, daughter in north Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed allegedly his girlfriend’s ex-husband.

The incident happened in front of the girlfriend and her daughter Sunday night in north Houston, police told KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston.

Police said the stabbing victim, his girlfriend and her daughter had just arrived home when they were approached by a man believed to be the woman’s ex-husband.

An argument erupted, and at some point, the man pulled out a knife and stabbed the woman’s boyfriend in front of the woman and daughter.

The suspect ran off and the victim, in his early 30s, died at the scene. The woman and girl were not harmed.

Witnesses identified the suspect as the woman’s ex-husband, KPRC reported.

