Join us in Dallas for our Superintendent Spotlight event

From which books students can access in schools to the fight over the teaching of race and history to new policies stemming from the pandemic, leaders in public education have felt the heat over the last few years. How are superintendents faring through it all?

Hear from three current and former North Texas superintendents at our Superintendent Spotlight event, hosted by The Texas Tribune at 8 a.m. Thursday, March 24, at the Mabel Peters Caruth Center in Dallas.

Join us at this free event to learn why so many superintendents are exiting their jobs, how once-nonpartisan school boards became so political and what it’s like battling pandemic challenges alongside the 5.4 million students enrolled in Texas public schools.

This in-person event will be simultaneously streamed for virtual attendees and will be available to watch on demand afterward at texastribune.org/events.

About our Speakers

Michael Hinojosa, superintendent, Dallas Independent School District

Hinojosa was superintendent of Dallas ISD from 2005-11 and returned in 2015. During his more than three-decade career in public education, Hinojosa has served 20 years as a superintendent and CEO of six public education systems.

Kent Scribner, superintendent, Fort Worth Independent School District

Scribner has led Fort Worth ISD, where he serves more than 80,000 students and 10,000 employees, since 2015. Previously, he was a principal and central office administrator before serving 20 years as a superintendent in Arizona.

Jeannie Stone, former superintendent, Richardson Independent School District

Stone was superintendent of Richardson ISD for five years. Previously, she spent two decades as an administrator in Mesquite ISD, worked in Wylie ISD and taught as an adjunct professor at Texas A&M University-Commerce. The Texas PTA named Stone its 2019 Superintendent of the Year.

Evan Smith, CEO of The Texas Tribune

Smith is the CEO and co-founder of The Texas Tribune. Previously, he spent nearly 18 years at Texas Monthly, including eight years as editor and a year as president and editor-in-chief.

