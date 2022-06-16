85º

Explore education outcomes in Texas public schools

Each year, approximately 300,000 students begin eighth grade in a Texas public school. Use our database to learn about the education outcomes of these eighth grade cohorts, including higher education enrollment and graduation rates. [ Read more ]

