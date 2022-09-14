Texas man arrested in execution-style deaths of couple and two young children in 2014

Arrest made in 2014 murders of 4 family members, including two children, executed at NW Harris County home, authorities say

A Texas man accused of gunning down his coworker and his family eight years ago has been arrested, according to authorities.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that Feng Lu, 58, was charged with capital murder in the shooting deaths of 50-year-old Maoye Sun, his wife 49-year-old Mei Xie, and their two sons, 9-year-old Timothy and 7-year-old Titus.

Lu was charged on Sunday and was arrested by San Francisco police after arriving from China, Gonzalez said. He was taken to the San Mateo County Jail and is waiting to be transported to Texas.

The family was found dead on Jan. 30, 2014, at their home in northwest Harris County after neighbors reported an odor, according to KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston.

Ad

Responding officers found that each family member had been shot in the head and that they were in separate rooms, KPRC reported.

At some point, investigators interviewed Lu and collected a DNA sample. New forensic testing showed that his DNA was found on Mei Xie’s purse.

Lu reportedly told authorities that he did not know where the family lived and did not know the man’s family, but he and Maoye Sun did work together at Cameron International.

KPRC reported that Lu asked Maoye Sun for a recommendation for a transfer, but Maoye Sun did not provide one because he didn’t support the move. Lu told authorities that Maoye Sun made derogatory comments about it.

Court documents also state that Lu bought a 9 mm handgun from Full Armor Firearms and later returned it in February 2014.

The bullets used in the shooting were consistent with the bullets used with the gun, investigators said.

Gonzalez said that the investigation remains ongoing.

Ad

Anyone with information is asked to contact HPD at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

Huge news! On 1-30-14, HCSO deputies responded to a residence at 14015 Fosters Creek Dr (Cypress). Deputies discovered two (2) adults, one male and one female, and two children, ages 9 and 7, deceased from gunshot wounds. On Sunday, 9-11-22, HCSO Homicide Investigators 1/3 pic.twitter.com/GLICk30rib — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 13, 2022

Read also: